Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores in return to lineup

Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Point opened the scoring early in the first period with his 14th power-play marker of 2018-19. Tampa Bay would add another goal late in the middle frame to go up by two scores at home, but Vegas would eventually force overtime before winning in a shootout. Point missed the Lightning's previous game with a lower-body injury.

