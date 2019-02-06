Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores in return to lineup
Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Point opened the scoring early in the first period with his 14th power-play marker of 2018-19. Tampa Bay would add another goal late in the middle frame to go up by two scores at home, but Vegas would eventually force overtime before winning in a shootout. Point missed the Lightning's previous game with a lower-body injury.
