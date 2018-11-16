Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores natural hat trick
Point scored a natural hat trick Thursday night in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. All three goals came in 1:31.
It was a massive night for the smart, two-way pivot. All three goals came on the power play; one of the goals stood as the game winner. And the natural hat trick was the sixth fastest in NHL history (second fastest in the expansion era). Point's 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 19 games not only leads the Bolts, but also puts him on a career, 95-point pace.
