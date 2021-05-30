Point scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

After a tight first period, Point finally provided some separation with the opening tally 8:15 into the second. The 25-year-old center has been great to start the playoffs, with five goals and two helpers in seven games. He's added 17 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role.