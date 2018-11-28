Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores only goal in defeat
Point had the lone goal for his side Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Anaheim.
It's more of the same for Point, who has now scored in six of his past seven games and put up a combined 13 points in that stretch. There's no need to overthink this; he should be in your lineup every night he's on the ice.
