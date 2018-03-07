Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores OT winner Tuesday
Point scored the game winner in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers.
It was Point's only point, but he rounded out his stat line with three shots, one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-3 rating. The 21-year-old has been clutch this season, firing home three OT winners among his 27 goals, and with seven goals and 11 points in his last 12 games he seems poised to help the Lightning lock up the President's Trophy with a big stretch run.
