Point logged the game-winning goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Point assisted on Nikita Kucherov's third-period power-play goal to tie the game at three before burying a loose puck in overtime to force Game 7. The 26-year-old center now has two goals and two assists in the series and 77 points (38 goals and 39 assists) in 72 career playoff games.
