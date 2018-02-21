Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores twice against Caps
Point scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Washington.
The second-year pivot has now marked the scoresheet in five consecutive games for three goals and three assists. He's up to 23 tallies and 29 helpers for the campaign, and Point is quickly establishing himself as one of the premiere two-way centers in the league. His primary matchup Tuesday was against Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, after all. It's also worth noting that while Point has played with a number of different wingers this season, it hasn't hindered his offensive production.
