Point scored two goals on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Point took some time to get involved in the offense, but he scored twice in the third period to swing momentum in favor of the Lightning by the end of the contest. The star center had 15 points in the last 16 games of the regular season. He'll remain in a top-six role to start the postseason -- Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov were his wingers in Game 1.