Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores twice in loss
Point scored a power-play goal and also scored at even strength in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
The Lightning have lost a season-high three games, but that hasn't stopped Point from finding the back of the net, The Alberta native has two goals during the skid, putting him at 19 goals and 42 points in 46 games on the season. You won't find many fantasy forwards who are more on Point with their production than the young Lightning center.
