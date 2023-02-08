Point scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.

Point gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal in the first period before picking up a second tally later in the frame. The 26-year-old has points in four straight contests, logging four goals and four assists in that span. Point is up to 31 goals and 26 assists through 50 games this season while centering Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov on Tampa's top line.