Point scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Point's ended up making the difference for the Lightning, with his second goal being the game-winner. He's racked up 11 points over six contests in March. For the season, the center is up to 38 tallies, 75 points, 188 shots on net, 25 power-play points and a minus-13 rating over 68 appearances. He'll continue to be a strong scorer while playing alongside Nikita Kucherov, who had a four-point effort in this contest.