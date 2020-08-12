Point scored two goals Tuesday, including the game-winner in the fifth overtime, during a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
With both teams exhausted after being on the ice for over 90 minutes, Point collected a loose puck at the top of the slot and snapped it past Joonas Korpisalo to finally end the marathon affair. Point has found the scoresheet in all four of Tampa's playoff games so far, racking up three goals and five points.
