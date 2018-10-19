Lightning's Brayden Point: Scoring with relative ease
Point opened the scoring for the Lightning in their 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Point has four goals and an assist through five games, silencing critics who may have felt like he played over his head on the way to 32 goals and 66 points over a full season in 2017-18. It didn't take long for the Alberta native to ascend to the top line, which naturally comes with ample opportunities on the power play. Speaking of the man advantage, he has two points in that key special teams situation this season.
