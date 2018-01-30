Lightning's Brayden Point: Second-fastest skater at All-Star Game
Point participated in the fastest skater competition at the NHL All-Star game and came second, only losing out to Connor McDavid.
Point went first and became the standard right out of the gate, surprising everyone except his teammates. McDavid eventually beat him, but only by just over a tenth of a second. Point's fantasy value will indeed climb with this exposure -- his talent is undeniable.
