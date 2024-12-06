Point had four assists in an 8-1 win over the Sharks on Thursday.

What an outburst. It was his second four-assist game in the NHL. Point had gone 0-for-November from a playmaking perspective, but he had 10 goals, including six power-play goals, in 9 games last month. Overall, Point has 16 goals, nine assists and 46 shots in 20 games this season, and those snipes tie him with a trio of players for third in the NHL.