Point had four assists in an 8-1 win over the Sharks on Thursday.
What an outburst. It was his second four-assist game in the NHL. Point had gone 0-for-November from a playmaking perspective, but he had 10 goals, including six power-play goals, in 9 games last month. Overall, Point has 16 goals, nine assists and 46 shots in 20 games this season, and those snipes tie him with a trio of players for third in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gifted hat trick Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets PP goal in win Monday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets power-play goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Wows in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Playing Tuesday•