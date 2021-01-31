Point delivered a two-assist night Saturday in a 4-3 victory over Nashville.
Point has points in five of six of the Bolts' games and saw close to eight minutes on the power play Saturday, a place where one of those apples came. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) and the only thing keeping him off the top scorer's list is the small number of games the Bolts have played. The best is yet to come.
