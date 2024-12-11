Point recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Point couldn't repeat the back-to-back four-point performances he delivered in the wins over San Jose and Vancouver on Dec. 5 and Dec. 8, respectively. However, the 28-year-old playmaker extended his solid run of play by cracking the scoresheet for the eighth time across his last 10 games, with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in that span. Point has 30 points in only 22 appearances in 2024-25.