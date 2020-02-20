Lightning's Brayden Point: Sidelined with illness
Point is under the weather and won't be available versus Vegas on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point is riding an 11-game point streak during which he notched three goals, 12 helpers and 23 shots. With the Calgary native unable to suit up, coach Jon Cooper could opt to move Steven Stamkos to center and bump Ondrej Palat back up to the first line.
