Point scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Point extended his goal streak when he tied it 2-2 on a power play at 9:39 of the second frame after he jammed in a rebound off a shot from Mikhail Sergachev. Point has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during his six-game goal streak. And he's closing in on his career mark of 41 goals. This guy is golden.