Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, nine-point streak

Point scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Point's scoring streak now stands at six games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) after putting up just two helpers in the six games before that. Point isn't a guy who usually slumps like that -- he's much more likely to produce like he is now. He's a hair from a point-per-game (51 in 52) and it's his third straight 20-goal season. And with more performances like this, Point should flirt with his third straight 30-goal season.