Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, nine-point streak
Point scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.
Point's scoring streak now stands at six games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) after putting up just two helpers in the six games before that. Point isn't a guy who usually slumps like that -- he's much more likely to produce like he is now. He's a hair from a point-per-game (51 in 52) and it's his third straight 20-goal season. And with more performances like this, Point should flirt with his third straight 30-goal season.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: On four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Chips in another helper•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Manages assist Friday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Generates pair of assists•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Four points in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.