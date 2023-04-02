Point had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Point made it 5-0 at 13:26 of the third when he wired a shot through Bo Horvat's legs from the high slot on the power play at beat Semyon Varlamov. He has two, three-point games in his last three outings, and five goals (eight points) in his last six games. Overall, Point has 48 goals and 89 points in 77 games this season. Those 48 goals push him into a tie with Mikko Rantanen for third in the NHL.