Lightning's Brayden Point: Snags two helpers

Point garnered a pair of assists in Sunday's overtime loss to Winnipeg.

It was the 13th multi-point game for the aptly-named center, who is on pace to shatter his career-high 66 from last season. Of the Calgary native's 43 points this season, 15 have come with the man advantage, including one of his two helpers Sunday. Point's 23.6 shooting percentage is probably not sustainable; however, he is certainly providing top-end fantasy value and should continue to do so that rest of the season.