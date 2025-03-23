Point scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Utah.
His first came on the power play; the second was at even strength. Point had gone eight games without a snipe, but his 34 on the season put him in a four-player tie for sixth overall in the NHL. Point still has a shot at a 40-goal season. If he does that, it would be his third consecutive season hitting that mark and fourth time in his career.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ends quiet stretch•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Lights the lamp Monday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Steady yet unspectacular production•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dishes assist in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nabs goal in 4 Nations win•