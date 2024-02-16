Point scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Thursday. He fired four shots.

He was in the right place at the right time on the goal. Samuel Girard attempted a clearing attempt late in the first period that deflected off Point and past Justus Annunen. The points were Point's first in five games. He remains firmly in second place in team scoring with 56 points, although he sits 37 points behind team and NHL leader Nikita Kucherov (93).