Lightning's Brayden Point: Snipes two goals Sunday

Point scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

While he sparked the Bolts' offense during regulation, Point failed to beat Jonathan Bernier on his shootout attempt. Point has an impressive seven goals and 19 points through 17 games since the beginning of February, and Sunday's performance pushed him up to the 25-goal plateau for the third straight season.

