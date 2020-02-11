Lightning's Brayden Point: Sparks offense against Jackets

Point picked up two assists in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Both goals were remarkably similar -- Point corralled the puck deep in the Columbus zone and found a defenseman out near the blue line, who then relayed it to Nikita Kucherov to do his thing. Point has been nearly as hot as his linemate lately, and over the last nine games the 23-year-old has piled up two goals and 13 points.