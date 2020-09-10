Head coach Jon Cooper had no update on Point (undisclosed) after he left the Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Islanders in the second period with an injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Point suffered his injury, but it had to be significant to keep the Lightning's leading playoff scorer out of action. Per Smith, the Lightning may know more about Point's status Thursday. As of now, it's unclear if the star center will be available for Game 3 on Friday. If he can't play, Mathieu Joseph or Carter Verhaeghe are the leading options to enter the lineup, while Yanni Gourde would likely see top-six minutes.