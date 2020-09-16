Head coach Jon Cooper said it's too early to determine if Point (undisclosed) will be available for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Islanders, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point left Sunday's Game 4 in the third period with an injury and wasn't able to play in Tuesday's Game 5. The star center remains day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision Thursday. Carter Verhaeghe is likely to remain in the lineup if Point can't play.