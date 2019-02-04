Lightning's Brayden Point: Status uncertain
Point (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Vegas on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Point could have been in the lineup if it was a playoff game likely bodes well for a short-term absence. If the center does in fact miss a second game due to his lower-body issue, Mathieu Joseph figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time. The 22-year-old Point needs just one more point to match his 2017-18 production (66) and set a new career high.
