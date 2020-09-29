Point scored a goal on two shots and won 12 of 16 faceoffs (75.0 percent) in a 2-0 win over Dallas on Monday in Game 6.

Point opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal, following his own shot and knocking home the rebound with 7:37 left in the frame. The goal, Point's league-leading 14th of the playoffs, proved to be the Cup-clinching strike. The 24-year-old finished the series on a five-game point streak, with five goals and three assists during that stretch. Point was the runner-up in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after amassing 33 points in 22 games.