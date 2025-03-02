Point picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Capitals.

It came on the power play. Point has 31 goals and 30 assists (129 shots) in 54 games this season. Those are strong numbers, but he has just one multi-point outing in his last 25 games. It was a three-point game against Ottawa on Feb. 6. Point has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in those 25 games. We don't know if there's anything amiss from an injury perspective, but it bears watching. In the 10 games prior to this run, Point had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists), including five multi-point games.