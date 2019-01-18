Lightning's Brayden Point: Stellar in losing effort
Point scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
In the midst of a truly remarkable contract year, Point became the youngest player (22 years, 310 days old) to score 30 goals in a season, doing so in 48 games. His teammate, Steven Stamkos, accomplished the same feat in 2011-12. Point now has 62 points, and the Lightning will need to make multiple moves in the offseason to free up the cap space required to re-sign him. Point's 2018-19 cap hit is less than a million dollars.
