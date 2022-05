Point (leg) remains on the shelf for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Panthers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Point has yet to get onto the ice during the Bolts' second-round series but that hasn't stopped the club from taking a 3-0 series lead with the chance to close things out Monday. If Point is able to return at some point during the postseason, he should be capable of offering top-half fantasy value once restored to his top-six role.