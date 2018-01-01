Lightning's Brayden Point: Streak at four games and five points
Point picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-0 win over Columbus.
His point streak stands at four games and five points (two goals, three assists). Point has perhaps the quietest 36-point season (38 games) in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Continues to sizzle•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores for fourth straight game•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Plays overtime hero again•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Plays overtime hero•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Picks up pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...