Lightning's Brayden Point: Stretches point streak in win

Point recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Point's rise to stardom gives the Lightning a tremendous three-man group of forwards on the power play along with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. All three lit the lamp with the extra man in this one, with Point's goal giving him a team-best 24. The aptly named Point also stretched his point streak to eight games with this effort.