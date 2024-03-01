Point scored on the power play Thursday as the Lightning suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
That goal puts Point's point streak at eight games. Over that span, he's got six goals and 10 points. He might not hit last season's impressive 51-goal total, but at 31 goals and 64 points through 62 games, he's having yet another great campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two points in New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Finds twine in loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Snaps four-game point slump•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Four-game, seven-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game, five-point streak•