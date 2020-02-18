Lightning's Brayden Point: Stretches streak to 11 games
Point delivered an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Point now has points in 11 straight games. He's posted three goals and 12 helpers in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old has 57 points (21 tallies, 36 assists), 123 shots and a plus-29 rating. Especially when hot, Point is an elite scoring forward and a near-automatic activation for fantasy owners.
