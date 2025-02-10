Point scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
Point has scored in three straight contests and has five points in that span. This was his first power-play tally since Jan. 9. The 28-year-old center is up to 31 goals, 58 points (23 with the man advantage), 129 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 50 appearances. His next action will be for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
