Point scored a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.
Point provided all the offense for a Lightning team that totaled only 21 shots in an uncharacteristically feeble effort. Tampa Bay's top-line center is off to a fabulous start, with five points in his last two games and 16 in 12 overall.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dishes out three apples•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Delivers assist in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects game-winner•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Serves up two apples•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Points in every game•