Lightning's Brayden Point: Strikes with man advantage

Point scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Point's third-period marker would stand as the game-winning goal, his third such goal this year. Point has notched five goals and four helpers in his last eight contests. He's up to 15 tallies, 16 assists, 78 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 34 games. He'd have to find another level to come anywhere near matching last year's 92-point output, but it's very plausible he'll reach 70 points if he stays healthy.