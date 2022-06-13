Point (leg) was a full practice participant Monday, including taking line rushes with the third line, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's far from a guarantee that Point will be available for Game 1 versus the Avalanche on Wednesday but it certainly appears as though the 26-year-old center is trending in the right direction. In the first round against Toronto, Point generated four points, including three with the man advantage, and should offer top-half fantasy value once cleared to play.