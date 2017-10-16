Lightning's Brayden Point: Takes pregame warmups
Point (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against Detroit and skated with the team before the game, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Point's status for Monday's contest has been in question since the weekend, but it's looking like his illness has died down enough for him to play against Detroit. The 21-year-old has already turned heads this season after posting eight points in Tampa Bay's first five games, and should slide right back to centering the second line.
