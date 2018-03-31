Lightning's Brayden Point: Tallies 30th goal
Point scored two goals and recorded five shots on net in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday.
The second-year center continues to excel and has reached the 30-goal mark of the season. He had a impressive rookie campaign, recording 18 goals and 40 points in 68 games, but he's taken a big jump this season with 30 goals and 64 points in 78 contests. His shots on goal, plus-minus, and PIM have all increased too. The only complaint owners could possibly have with Point is despite the increase in scoring, his power-play numbers haven't improved.
