Point scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Dallas in Game 3.

Point collected his league-leading 11th goal of the playoffs when he finished off a 3-on-1 rush in the second period. He added an assist on Ondrej Palat's goal just under seven minutes later to send Tampa Bay into the second intermission with a 5-1 lead. Point now has 28 points in 19 playoff games, trailing only teammate Nikita Kucherov's league-leading 30.