Point scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Prior to his third-period tally, Point had been limited to three helpers over his last eight games. The 29-year-old brought the Lightning within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. Point is up to three goals, six helpers, 28 shot on net and a minus-10 rating over 13 appearances in an unusually quiet start to the season. He's been above a point-per-game pace in each of the three previous campaigns, so fantasy managers should be patient with the star center.