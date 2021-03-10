Point scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Point scored at 12:29 of the first period on a feed from Ondrej Palat. The 24-year-old Point has collected eight goals, 14 assists, 65 shots on net and a plus 5 rating through 24 contests. Nine of his 22 points have come on the power play.
