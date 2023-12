Point scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

The Calgary native got the Lightning on the board at 4:10 of the third period, but the rally ultimately fell short. Point has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, which follows a five-game skid. The 27-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 20 helpers, 87 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 32 contests overall while playing in his usual top-line role.