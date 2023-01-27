Point scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The goal, his team-leading 28th, was originally given to Nikita Kucherov early in the third, but a review quickly revealed the puck went off Point's skate and in. He has 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists) in 47 contests this season, which puts him third overall in team scoring behind Kucherov (71) and Steven Stamkos (56).