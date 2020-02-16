Lightning's Brayden Point: Ten-game, 14-point scoring streak
Point scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Point has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) on his current 10-game point streak. No, he won't equal his outstanding 92-point sophomore season. But Point is delivering on a point-per-game pace. Use him well.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Sparks offense against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, nine-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: On four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Chips in another helper•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Manages assist Friday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.