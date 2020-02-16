Play

Lightning's Brayden Point: Ten-game, 14-point scoring streak

Point scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Point has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) on his current 10-game point streak. No, he won't equal his outstanding 92-point sophomore season. But Point is delivering on a point-per-game pace. Use him well.

