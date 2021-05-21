Point added a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

In a busy second period, Point put the Lightning back-up in the game after a deflection from a Victor Hedman point shot. The 25-year-old has scored three goals in as many playoff games and looks to be continuing where he left off in last year's playoffs, posting 33 points in 28 games. Point also provided four shots on goal in the game but was a minus-1.